Goat Yoga Tampa Tramples into St. Petersburg

It doesn’t matter if you can do a headstand, because at a Goat Yoga Tampa class, the goats are the stars of the show.

On Sunday, March 20, Goat Yoga Tampa owner Kelly Harris loaded up her pickup truck with four bleating male goats and headed to St. Petersburg’s Cage Brewing.

She has six back at home, but only brings the goats that willingly load into the cages.

It wasn’t long before the start time that groups of mat-carrying yogis and yoga instructor Erin Ciacciarelli set up and stretched in the lawn of the brewery.

The goats prepped by munching, tails wagging, a shared hay bale.

“It’s something different, and people are always craving something different,” Harris said. “The goats are the sweetest and they love people, so this was natural for them.”

The yoga class itself is not an advanced workout, but still a traditional practice. While participants go through the motions, Harris wanders the mats, tossing treats and setting goat goodies on people’s backs while they do child’s pose and tabletop.

Goats naturally jump on things, and that includes people’s backs, which Harris describes as “a little massage.”

The main issue is that the goats aren’t potty trained and they tend to relieve themselves every 15 minutes. That’s where 18-year-old Land O’ Lakes High School student and Goat Yoga intern Ryleigh Van Vegho comes in. Vegho, a future zoology major, scoops the poop and throws peanuts and animal crackers to keep goats from using the mats as toilets.

“I’ve worked with animals my whole life, I want to be a zookeeper,” Vegho said. “So I started interning with the goats. My favorite is Garth.”

Lutz-resident Harris and her husband Jeff hatched the idea of goat yoga after reading an article about an Oregon woman who launched her goat farm into a full-blown yoga operation after having a ‘midlife crisis,’ in Harris’s words.

It was a funny read for the couple, and then a business idea.

Harris herself is an Air Spokesperson and Television Host on the Home Shopping Network. She wasn’t a yoga instructor, a farmer, or having a midlife crisis but she did have a small herd of three pet Nigerian dwarf goats on her land. In 2017, she began hosting yoga classes in a partnership with a local yoga studio on her two-acre property.

The idea quickly took off, and Harris knew that Goat Yoga Tampa was bigger than her pasture could handle.

“Every class sold out,” Harris said. “Eventually we had too many cars in our driveway.”

She reached out to Loop Brewing in Land O’Lakes and began hosting outdoor goat yoga classes that included a free beer.

Now, she does the same at Cage Brewing.

“It’s yoga, but it’s more about animal therapy,” Harris said. “People have that want and that need to be around animals. And the goats are calm – I’d say calmer than some dogs.”

Her business is licensed and insured. Each participant signs a waiver, but Harris says there has been no issues so far.

Find upcoming classes and events at goatyogatampa.com.