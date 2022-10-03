When you think of the I-4 corridor, you probably imagine vast farm fields, urban sprawl, and of course, many miles of the Disney empire. Shaker villages – those tidy hamlets filled with hard-working, celibate millinnealists – probably do not come to mind. And yet, in The Magic Kingdom (Alfred A. Knopf, forthcoming November 2022), Russell Banks conjures a lost community of Shakers that briefly thrived in Osceola County seventy years before Mickey moved in.

The story is told through the reel-to-reel tape recordings of property speculator Harley Mann, who recounts a tumultuous childhood that brings his family to the New Bethany Shaker village near Narcoossee. Under the care of Elder John, the village’s charismatic and big-hearted leader, the troubled boy thrives. But things get complicated when Harley falls for the beautiful and brilliant Sadie Pratt, a young consumptive patient who lives in the village. Harley’s struggle between his love for Sadie and his loyalty to Elder John not only shakes his new-found faith, but also threatens to tear the entire community apart.

Despite its dramatic plot line, The Magic Kingdom is a slow-paced book. Harley drifts through his story like a leisurely canoe on a winding river – even though we just know, from the moment he meets Sadie, that there’s a mighty big waterfall coming. And while some readers may find this slow build up tedious, it allows Banks to weave an incredibly rich portrait of life in New Bethany (based on a real Shaker village outside Narcoossee that existed from 1894-1916). The carefully sketched portraits of the men and women who were drawn to the Shaker faith – like Brother Hiram, the shell-shocked Spanish War veteran who finds solace in tending bees, or Eldress Mary, the tough-minded accountant who keeps New Bethany’s Utopian vision solvent – are poignant and fascinating.

History hounds will especially appreciate the appearance of Cyrus Teed, leader of another historic Florida commune, the Koreshan Unity. Teed plays a small but critical role in the plot, portrayed as a clumsy charlatan who is after the Shakers’ land. He is a precursor to a much larger and more powerful trader-in-fantasy who will eventually claim the old village acres. No spoilers – but it’s all in the title.

At heart, this thwarted love story asks us to consider an oh-so-Florida question: in a state that is built on sky high dreams – dreams that often as not fail – what is there to believe in?