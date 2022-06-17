If you’ve eaten at Gulfport vegan restaurant Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Delicatessen in the last two years, you’ve eaten out of takeout containers whether you sat on their patio or took your food to go.

But on Monday, June 6, Golden Dinosaurs resumed serving customers at their tables. The indoor portion of the restaurant is not open (as it was pre-pandemic), but “for here” food can be eaten in the outdoor dining area.

“It was a pandemic solution,” said GDVD staff member Charlie Music of the self-service vegan deli.

The restaurant at 2930 Beach Blvd. S. offers a walk-up window and patio area. Since 2020, customers have picked their bagged food up from the walk up window, regardless of if it was to-go or not.

But now, staff will bring diners their food. Although it’s not quite back to a full-service restaurant, it’s no longer a “take-out only” eatery.

“We stopped in an effort to … provide customers a more pleasant eating experience,” Music said.

Golden Dinosaurs is completely vegan, and sells play-on-meat substitutes such as their renowned “Chick-Fil-Nay” sandwich.