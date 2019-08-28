Golden Hour Games in Downtown Gulfport
Posted by: Abby Baker
in Community, Gulfport
August 28, 2019
Betsy Kirschbaum and Rob Snyder brought some sunset acrobatics to Gulfport’s Waterfront District on Tuesday, August 27. The Tuesday Market ended hours before, but that didn’t stop the small group of people from practicing “acroyoga” on Shore Boulevard South. “The turnout varies depending on the time of year,” said Snyder, who was instructing the acrobatics. “We’ll probably see a better turnout in the next few months.”
Lauren Heathscott serves during a Gulfport Beach volleyball game on Tuesday, August 27. “Watch out, she hits like a train,” said an onlooker. On the sandy courts of Shore Boulevard South, league play and friendly games are common in the evening.