Good News: Brameister-Surratt Engagement

A man and woman embracing and Facetiming at sunset
With their family hiding and watching, Justin Surratt proposed to Amanda Brameister on St. Pete Beach. Spoiler alert: she said yes.
Gulfport residents Justin Surratt and Amanda Brameister got engaged on St. Pete Beach on June 10. On the sly, Justin hired photographer and invited Amanda’s family to find a hiding spot to witness his proposal. This picture captures the happy couple FaceTiming the bride-to-be’s mother to share the happy news.

Have some good news to announce? Tell us about your births, college acceptances, honor roll, engagements… if it makes you happy, it makes us happy! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.

