Good News: Brameister-Surratt Engagement

Gulfport residents Justin Surratt and Amanda Brameister got engaged on St. Pete Beach on June 10. On the sly, Justin hired photographer and invited Amanda’s family to find a hiding spot to witness his proposal. This picture captures the happy couple FaceTiming the bride-to-be’s mother to share the happy news.

