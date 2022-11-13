Good News for Yocum-Purcell Family

Stacey Purcell and her partner Monica Yocum are so very pleased to announce the marriage of Monica’s daughter Lydia Yocum to Stephan Hakanson. Lydia’s father Floyd “Skipper” Yocum proudly gave her away on Oct 15 at Nova 535 in downtown St. Petersburg. The happy couple will live in Tampa until Stacey and Monica can convince them to move to Gulfport.

