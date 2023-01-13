Good News: Gulfport-Grown Taryn Spence

Congratulations to Gulfport-grown Taryn Spence! After graduating from Boca Ciega High’s Center for Wellness and Medical Professions with her CNA in 2018, she pursued a degree in nursing. She graduated from Union College (NE) in 2022 with her BSN and RN. Next month, she’ll start at UF Shands Children’s Hopsital as a nurse in the pediatric cardiac ICU.

