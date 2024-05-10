Goodbye Red Hot Tiki, Hello Stella’s Sundries

Gulfport is losing a little bit of spice from its downtown. In early May, Robynne Swanson, owner of Red Hot Tiki on Beach Boulevard, woke up with one thing on her mind. Retirement.

For years, she’s supplied the city with anything spicy, from hot sauce, to rubs, and more. Swanson, a St. Petersburg native, loves her shop, but misses her free time as well.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’m ready to move on. I love the store, and I’ll be back in Gulfport to visit, but it’s time for me to move on,” Swanson said.

She plans to retire, but not much else.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do,” Swanson said. “I want my weekends back and to spend time with people I love.”

Red Hot Tiki Is Out! But, Who’s Moving In?

If you’ve spent time around Red Hot Tiki, then you’ve spent time around Stella’s and Stella’s Sundries.

Fans of these stores are in luck. The Stella’s business looks to move into the building, adding another dimension to the Stella’s Sundries theme. It will have a new name, although Stella’s owner Barbara Banno hasn’t decided on one yet.

“We’re going to have wines and cheeses and specialty foods there,” said Banno. “We’re also going to venture into charcuterie and catering that people can order in advance.”

Additionally, Swanson notified the building’s property manager about vacating the space by the end of May, or some time in June at the latest.

Stella’s Expansion Plans for the Red Hot Tiki Store

When Banno heard the news, she eagerly jumped on the opportunity.

“I’d been looking to expand for a while,” Banno said. “I told the property manager that if an opportunity presented itself, that I want to be on the list. He reached out, and I said yes.”

Stella’s looks to move in as soon as possible, but will reconfigure the store to suit their needs. For those fans of hot sauce, no need to worry.

“We’re going to make sure to sell some hot sauce in there too,” Banno said. “People in Gulfport got used to having a place to get their sauce.”

Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market, 2904 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. 727-776-5931.

