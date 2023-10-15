The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Goody-Goody Old Days in Gulfport

by James Schnur

Inside view of Goody-Goody in 1958.
A gathering at Gulfport’s Goody-Goody 65 years ago, in 1958.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

When classes first began at Boca Ciega High School 70 years ago, students at the new campus forged new traditions. During the fall of 1953, the original Pirates experienced immediate rivalries with St. Petersburg High’s well-established Green Devils. Some of the old social gathering places seemed less welcoming. Soon, a Goody-Goody alternative opened across from Bogie.

Students walking between classes at Boca Ciega High School in 1964.
Students walking between classes at Boca Ciega High School, 1964.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

A Tampa Tradition

Long-time area foodies have memories of Goody Goody, an iconic Tampa eatery. For more than 70 years, servers at Tampa’s unhyphenated Goody Goody on North Florida Avenue satisfied diners with burgers doused with a secret tomato-based sauce and their famous butterscotch and chocolate pies.

Once a popular hangout for high schoolers in Hillsborough, this restaurant fed generations of loyal followers right as Americans embraced car culture. Many lamented the restaurant’s closure in November 2005. The location north of downtown Tampa later became a parking lot.

Richard Gonzmart bought the rights to the “Goody Goody” name in 2014. His Columbia Restaurant Group opened a restaurant with a retro vibe in Hyde Park in 2015. The similarly-named Gulfport Goody-Goody served as a Bogie gathering spot for nearly 20 years.

A student walks into the Goody-Goody across the street from Boca Ciega High School in 1957.
Entering Goody-Goody in 1957. The Bogie campus is visible in the rear of the image.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

Good Gathering Places

Prior to nationwide fast food franchises and online food delivery services, local diners and drive-ins filled many bellies. At a time when “social media” happened on rotary dial telephones and “instant messaging” frequently involved notes secretly passed in class, students often planned before and after-school gatherings at these restaurants.

Dixie Hollins students passing a note in class.
“Instant messaging” in 1972. Fast download speeds and no web browser necessary.
Photo from the Dixie Hollins Legend Yearbook

A small grocery and meat store known as Charlie Market opened at 5801 9th Ave. S. in 1950. Crews began to drain the swampy site that became Boca Ciega High two years later. By 1954, the market closed and the building became Goody-Goody Sundries.

On school days, students who lived nearby often met there to enjoy sodas, shakes, fries, and a variety of sandwiches. Never a true drive-in, Goody-Goody had a few parking spaces along its Ninth Avenue South entrance. Less than 1,100 square feet in size, Goody-Goody could barely accommodate two dozen indoor customers at a time.

An interior view of Goody-Goody in 1961.
Interior of Goody-Goody in 1961.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

Despite the small size of the building, business picked up by the end of the 1950s. In addition to the cramped space, a few Boca Ciega graduates who visited Goody-Goody during the 1950s and 1960s remember something else about the diner that differs from most eating establishments where students congregate today.

Decades before the legislature passed the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act in 1985, clouds of smoke often greeted those who entered Goody-Goody. Many Gulfport students also smoked outside of the diner on their way to and from school.

Richard “Dick” Jones, Bogie’s principal from its opening until 1968, sometimes watched the smoke clouds across 58th Street. However, nobody seems to remember him or any his deans crossing the street to hand out detention slips.

Good Alternatives

A view of 2 students at Chick's Drive-In on 49th Street at Central in 1962.
In addition to burgers and shakes, students visiting Chick’s Drive-In on 49th Street and Central could get pizza in 1962.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

Bogie students also gathered at other venues. Chick’s Drive-In at 4901 Central Avenue, now the site of a Family Dollar store, became a go-to destination for burgers, fries, and extra-heavy malts until it closed in the mid-1960s. Bogie’s beach students flocked to the Pelican Diner in St. Pete Beach and the Cajun Diner in Madeira Beach. Both of these diners opened in 1952.

Exterior view of the Pelican Diner in St. Pete Beach, as it would have appeared in the 1950s.
The Pelican Diner in St. Pete Beach, as it appeared in the late 1950s.
Photo from Florida Memory

Sandy Holloway, a 1960 BCHS graduate who lived in Madeira Beach, remembers Goody-Goody as small and smoke-filled. She preferred the food and service at Snyder’s Crossroads Drive-In, a popular spot on the southwest corner of 34th Street and Fifth Avenue North.

Sandra Gustafson, now Sandy Holloway, has fond memories of Madeira's Cajun Diner, the Crossroads, and meals at Webb's City. She graduated from Bogie in 1960.
Sandra Gustafson, now Sandy Holloway, has fond memories of meals at Madeira’s Cajun Diner, the Crossroads, and Webb’s City. She graduated from BCHS in 1960.
Photo from the St. Petersburg (Junior) College Troiad Yearbook

Bogie students at Crossroads realized they were near “enemy” territory. St. Pete High is a little more than a half-mile east of that location, now the site of a gas station.

Triplett's Drive-In in 1964
Located directly across from St. Pete High, Triplett’s became a popular destination for Green Devils.
Photo from the St. Petersburg High NoSoWeEa Yearbook

Grub for Green Devils

In 1946, Dean and Hazel Triplett bought two lots immediately south of St. Pete High and opened Triplett’s Drive-In. Perfectly located on the other side of Fifth Avenue North, Triplett’s became the go-to destination for Green Devils until the early 1980s.

Larger than Goody-Goody, Triplett’s regularly posted want ads for “curb boys” and “sandwich girls” during the 1950s. One job requirement that mirrored similar job postings for Crossroads and definitely would violate labor laws today was that those working there had to be under the age of 35. Middle-aged carhops need not apply!

Cartoon from the St. Pete High yearbook that is an ad for Triplett's.
Spelling matters! Students at St. Pete High had to know the difference between “triplets” and “Tripplett’s” in 1953.
Photo from the St. Petersburg High NoSoWeEa Yearbook

Lunch on the Run

Fewer today remember the Corner Shoppe, a second St. Pete High hangout on Fifth Avenue. Sitting across 25th Street, slightly east of campus, this soda fountain and burger joint also attracted throngs of students during the 1950s. One future historian even ruined his perfect attendance record while grabbing lunch there.

Students in the Corner Shoppe near St. Pete High in 1953.
Students crowded the Corner Shoppe near St. Pete High 70 years ago, in 1953.
Photo from the St. Petersburg High NoSoWeEa Yearbook

When Kendrick Ford entered SPHS in 1953, many of his junior high classmates also chose to attend St. Pete High rather than Boca Ciega. The open-campus policy during his sophomore year meant he could grab lunch offsite. He preferred the Corner Shoppe’s food over Triplett’s.

Senior picture of Kendrick Ford, SPHS class of 1956.
Ken Ford, a 1956 SPHS graduate, sometimes sneaked over to the Corner Shoppe for lunch.
Photo from the St. Petersburg High NoSoWeEa Yearbook

The rules changed during Ford’s junior year. He continued to sneak over to the Corner Shoppe for lunch, always keeping an eye on the door for “Mr. Mac” Douglas, assistant principal and dean of boys. If Ford saw Mr. Mac, he and other track team members sprinted out the other door.

One day, the 1956 SPHS grad saw Principal Fred Geneva approaching the Shoppe during his stealth lunch break. He ran toward the other exit, only to be met by Mr. Mac. A one-day off-campus suspension for him and the other track members was the only blemish on the future director of Heritage Village’s otherwise burger-fueled perfect attendance at St. Pete High.

Hollins Hang-Outs

View of 2 Hollins High students at the Circle-R in 1966.
Two Hollins High students enjoy curbside service at the Circle-R on 66th Street in 1966.
Photo from the Dixie Hollins Legend Yearbook

The opening of Dixie Hollins High School in 1959 led to new gathering places for students in Kenneth City, western St. Pete, and Pinellas Park. From 1964 to 1973, students congregated at the Circle R Drive-In on 66th Street if they liked hamburgers, shakes, and fries.

Porky's Pit Barbeque in Pinellas Park, 1962.
In 1962, Hollins High students learned that Porky’s at 6201 Park Boulevard was a place “Where Barbeque is a Pleasure.”
Photo from the Dixie Hollins Legend Yearbook

Those who preferred barbecue drove to Park Boulevard for a visit to Porky’s Pit Barbeque. The popular 1981 “Porky’s” movie about students at a fictional Angel Beach High School may have been based, in part, on student antics at Boca Ciega High School during its early years, but the Pinellas Park Porky’s remained a solid Hollins hang-out.

Menu of Sandy's, a popular burger chain in the 1960s, competed against McDonald's and A&W Root Beer for hungry Bogie students.
Sandy’s, a popular burger chain in the 1960s, competed against McDonald’s and A&W Root Beer for hungry Bogie students.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

Fast Food Nation

Food options on Pasadena Boulevard.
Food options on Pasadena Boulevard certainly increased by 1980.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

National franchises began to appear in lower Pinellas by the early 1960s. Although some of these restaurants attracted students from a particular school, they also catered to a more general clientele with their standardized menus.

A Frisch's Big Boy opened in South Pasadena in the mid-1960s.
The Frisch’s Big Boy in South Pasadena attracted Bogie students after opening in 1965
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

One of the first McDonald’s in Pinellas opened near Pasadena Shopping Center in the early 1960s, where the Dunkin’ is today. Sixty years ago, more than a few families had debates about whether they would eat at the Morrison’s Cafeteria in the shopping plaza or get burgers for 15¢ apiece at McDonald’s.

Biff Burger on 66th Street north in the mid-1960s.
The Biff Burger on 66th Street attracted students from Boca Ciega and Dixie Hollins during the 1960s.
Photo from the Dixie Hollins Legend Yearbook

A Full Plate of Options

By the early 1960s, Bogie students gathered at Sandy’s, similar to McDonald’s at the time, a bit west of where the Pinellas Trail overpass currently crosses Central Avenue. A Frisch’s Big Boy with drive-ins and carhops opened in the mid-1960s at Pasadena Avenue and Majestic Way. Biff Burger, a few blocks north of Circle R, offered Hollins students another alternative.

Senior picture of Mike Eccles, BCHS class of 1970.
Mike Eccles, a 1970 BCHS graduate, remembered seeing students at Goody-Goody when he arrived on his bus. He enjoyed pizza at Gigi’s in South Pasadena, and worked as a cook at Frisch’s while in high school.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

Mom and Pop places like Goody-Goody could not match the prices or restaurant amenities found at McDonald’s or Sandy’s. However, Gulfportians continued to visit the small store for their fix of burgers, hoagies, sodas, and breakfast meals.

Image of students at Gigi's Italian Restaurant in 1975.
Gigi’s Italian Restaurant locations in Treasure Island and South Pasadena became popular after the local business opened in 1967.
Photo from the Boca Ciega Treasure Chest Yearbook

New owners Kathy and John Kiley redecorated Goody-Goody at the beginning of the 1970s, adding seafood, take-out service, and “amusement machines.” In then-Gulfport Gabber ads from the time, the Kileys pledged they had “just about everything the large franchise operations have and we strive to out-do them in quality, quantity, price and atmosphere.”

Gabber photo in an ad for Goody-Coody, 1970.
Kathy and John Kiley owned Goody-Goody at the beginning of the 1970s.
Photo from The Gabber Newspaper Archives

Good-Byes

Goody-Goody ultimately lost the battle, as did Triplett’s and many other school-focused luncheonettes. Many fast food franchises also bit the dust, including Sandy’s and Biff Burger, both at its 66th Street location and, more recently, the last one on 49th Street North.

The former Goody-Goody as it appears today.
The former Goody-Goody as it appears today.
Photo by James Schnur

In February 1972, the owners of Goody-Goody advertised their recently-closed restaurant in the paper as a potential business opportunity. For nearly 50 years, preschools and nursery schools have operated in the former Goody-Goody. After Triplett’s closed in 1982, Harry’s Red Hots occupied the spot for a couple of years. Today, the location is a kava bar and coffee house.

Although these dining spots have disappeared, those who flocked to these places have fond memories.

