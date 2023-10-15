Goody-Goody Old Days in Gulfport

When classes first began at Boca Ciega High School 70 years ago, students at the new campus forged new traditions. During the fall of 1953, the original Pirates experienced immediate rivalries with St. Petersburg High’s well-established Green Devils. Some of the old social gathering places seemed less welcoming. Soon, a Goody-Goody alternative opened across from Bogie.

A Tampa Tradition

Long-time area foodies have memories of Goody Goody, an iconic Tampa eatery. For more than 70 years, servers at Tampa’s unhyphenated Goody Goody on North Florida Avenue satisfied diners with burgers doused with a secret tomato-based sauce and their famous butterscotch and chocolate pies.

Once a popular hangout for high schoolers in Hillsborough, this restaurant fed generations of loyal followers right as Americans embraced car culture. Many lamented the restaurant’s closure in November 2005. The location north of downtown Tampa later became a parking lot.

Richard Gonzmart bought the rights to the “Goody Goody” name in 2014. His Columbia Restaurant Group opened a restaurant with a retro vibe in Hyde Park in 2015. The similarly-named Gulfport Goody-Goody served as a Bogie gathering spot for nearly 20 years.

Good Gathering Places

Prior to nationwide fast food franchises and online food delivery services, local diners and drive-ins filled many bellies. At a time when “social media” happened on rotary dial telephones and “instant messaging” frequently involved notes secretly passed in class, students often planned before and after-school gatherings at these restaurants.

A small grocery and meat store known as Charlie Market opened at 5801 9th Ave. S. in 1950. Crews began to drain the swampy site that became Boca Ciega High two years later. By 1954, the market closed and the building became Goody-Goody Sundries.

On school days, students who lived nearby often met there to enjoy sodas, shakes, fries, and a variety of sandwiches. Never a true drive-in, Goody-Goody had a few parking spaces along its Ninth Avenue South entrance. Less than 1,100 square feet in size, Goody-Goody could barely accommodate two dozen indoor customers at a time.

Despite the small size of the building, business picked up by the end of the 1950s. In addition to the cramped space, a few Boca Ciega graduates who visited Goody-Goody during the 1950s and 1960s remember something else about the diner that differs from most eating establishments where students congregate today.

Decades before the legislature passed the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act in 1985, clouds of smoke often greeted those who entered Goody-Goody. Many Gulfport students also smoked outside of the diner on their way to and from school.

Richard “Dick” Jones, Bogie’s principal from its opening until 1968, sometimes watched the smoke clouds across 58th Street. However, nobody seems to remember him or any his deans crossing the street to hand out detention slips.

Good Alternatives

Bogie students also gathered at other venues. Chick’s Drive-In at 4901 Central Avenue, now the site of a Family Dollar store, became a go-to destination for burgers, fries, and extra-heavy malts until it closed in the mid-1960s. Bogie’s beach students flocked to the Pelican Diner in St. Pete Beach and the Cajun Diner in Madeira Beach. Both of these diners opened in 1952.

Sandy Holloway, a 1960 BCHS graduate who lived in Madeira Beach, remembers Goody-Goody as small and smoke-filled. She preferred the food and service at Snyder’s Crossroads Drive-In, a popular spot on the southwest corner of 34th Street and Fifth Avenue North.

Bogie students at Crossroads realized they were near “enemy” territory. St. Pete High is a little more than a half-mile east of that location, now the site of a gas station.

Grub for Green Devils

In 1946, Dean and Hazel Triplett bought two lots immediately south of St. Pete High and opened Triplett’s Drive-In. Perfectly located on the other side of Fifth Avenue North, Triplett’s became the go-to destination for Green Devils until the early 1980s.

Larger than Goody-Goody, Triplett’s regularly posted want ads for “curb boys” and “sandwich girls” during the 1950s. One job requirement that mirrored similar job postings for Crossroads and definitely would violate labor laws today was that those working there had to be under the age of 35. Middle-aged carhops need not apply!

Lunch on the Run

Fewer today remember the Corner Shoppe, a second St. Pete High hangout on Fifth Avenue. Sitting across 25th Street, slightly east of campus, this soda fountain and burger joint also attracted throngs of students during the 1950s. One future historian even ruined his perfect attendance record while grabbing lunch there.

When Kendrick Ford entered SPHS in 1953, many of his junior high classmates also chose to attend St. Pete High rather than Boca Ciega. The open-campus policy during his sophomore year meant he could grab lunch offsite. He preferred the Corner Shoppe’s food over Triplett’s.

The rules changed during Ford’s junior year. He continued to sneak over to the Corner Shoppe for lunch, always keeping an eye on the door for “Mr. Mac” Douglas, assistant principal and dean of boys. If Ford saw Mr. Mac, he and other track team members sprinted out the other door.

One day, the 1956 SPHS grad saw Principal Fred Geneva approaching the Shoppe during his stealth lunch break. He ran toward the other exit, only to be met by Mr. Mac. A one-day off-campus suspension for him and the other track members was the only blemish on the future director of Heritage Village’s otherwise burger-fueled perfect attendance at St. Pete High.

Hollins Hang-Outs

The opening of Dixie Hollins High School in 1959 led to new gathering places for students in Kenneth City, western St. Pete, and Pinellas Park. From 1964 to 1973, students congregated at the Circle R Drive-In on 66th Street if they liked hamburgers, shakes, and fries.

Those who preferred barbecue drove to Park Boulevard for a visit to Porky’s Pit Barbeque. The popular 1981 “Porky’s” movie about students at a fictional Angel Beach High School may have been based, in part, on student antics at Boca Ciega High School during its early years, but the Pinellas Park Porky’s remained a solid Hollins hang-out.

Fast Food Nation

National franchises began to appear in lower Pinellas by the early 1960s. Although some of these restaurants attracted students from a particular school, they also catered to a more general clientele with their standardized menus.

One of the first McDonald’s in Pinellas opened near Pasadena Shopping Center in the early 1960s, where the Dunkin’ is today. Sixty years ago, more than a few families had debates about whether they would eat at the Morrison’s Cafeteria in the shopping plaza or get burgers for 15¢ apiece at McDonald’s.

A Full Plate of Options

By the early 1960s, Bogie students gathered at Sandy’s, similar to McDonald’s at the time, a bit west of where the Pinellas Trail overpass currently crosses Central Avenue. A Frisch’s Big Boy with drive-ins and carhops opened in the mid-1960s at Pasadena Avenue and Majestic Way. Biff Burger, a few blocks north of Circle R, offered Hollins students another alternative.

Mom and Pop places like Goody-Goody could not match the prices or restaurant amenities found at McDonald’s or Sandy’s. However, Gulfportians continued to visit the small store for their fix of burgers, hoagies, sodas, and breakfast meals.

New owners Kathy and John Kiley redecorated Goody-Goody at the beginning of the 1970s, adding seafood, take-out service, and “amusement machines.” In then-Gulfport Gabber ads from the time, the Kileys pledged they had “just about everything the large franchise operations have and we strive to out-do them in quality, quantity, price and atmosphere.”

Good-Byes

Goody-Goody ultimately lost the battle, as did Triplett’s and many other school-focused luncheonettes. Many fast food franchises also bit the dust, including Sandy’s and Biff Burger, both at its 66th Street location and, more recently, the last one on 49th Street North.

In February 1972, the owners of Goody-Goody advertised their recently-closed restaurant in the paper as a potential business opportunity. For nearly 50 years, preschools and nursery schools have operated in the former Goody-Goody. After Triplett’s closed in 1982, Harry’s Red Hots occupied the spot for a couple of years. Today, the location is a kava bar and coffee house.

Although these dining spots have disappeared, those who flocked to these places have fond memories.