Got an Old Toilet? There’s a Rebate for You 

Did you know older toilets use up to seven gallons of water for every flush? Imagine five gallon jugs of water, literally going down the toilet every time. The good news is, newer, high-efficiency toilets only use 1.6 gallons of water (or less) per flush.

According to Gulfport’s utilities website: “A nationwide survey shows that the average adult uses 60 gallons of water a day. A load of laundry uses up to 90 gallons of water. Filling a bathtub uses up to 30 gallons of water. A five-minute shower requires 12 to 35 gallons of water. Flushing your toilet uses 1.6 to 7 gallons of water.”

There are things folks can do to conserve – and the City of Gulfport has a program to help. Non-delinquent Gulfport water customers are eligible for a rebate of up to $100 after the purchase and installation of a high-efficiency, water-saving toilet. That’s for single or multifamily residential homes, and commercial properties.

To qualify for the rebate customers must purchase and install the new toilet and save the receipt. Toilet purchase must include both bowl and tank and be installed at the service address listed on the application.

The city also requires customers to keep the original toilet for inspection, to ensure the new toilet is an improvement. Old toilets must use a minimum of 1.6 gallons per flush.

The city encourages customers to recycle their old toilets. Check out recycling tips here.

To qualify, schedule an inspection and verification of installation within 45 days of purchase by calling 727-893-1016.

After inspection, residents mail the rebate application and a copy of the sales receipt (or clearly itemized invoice), as well as a copy of the installation invoice, if done professionally, to City of Gulfport, 2401 53rd St. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

For more information on the rebate program and a copy of the rebate application contact Public Works at 727-893-1089.