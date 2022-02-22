Gian Baribault’s Pokémon Go beach mean participants can catch Magikarp while picking up trash. The 10-year-old environmentalist led a trial run of his cleanups on Feb. 18 on Madeira Beach. The official launch of the project kicks off Jun. 8.

According to Jenna Byrne, Founder and President of Water Warrior Alliance, an environmental organization devoted to clean water and safe environments, Baribault approached her on New Year’s Day with the novel idea because he needed a community service project for school credit. Baribault and Byrne met three years ago at the YMCA where she worked as an event organizer.

“He wanted to collaborate on things like-minded that we used to do,” Byrne said. “[He and his friends] used to play Pokémon Go together at the YMCA, and so that was the first thing he brought up. So we decided to incorporate that into a cleanup.”

Ever the inventive project manager, Baribault embarked on his first Pokémon Go-themed cleanup.

“It just felt new. I’ve never really done anything like this before so it felt good,” Baribault said.

Although Baribault told The Gabber he doesn’t play Pokémon Go as much as he used to, he thought incorporating the game with aspects of a traditional beach cleanup would attract more participants.

“I wanted to give animals the best home they deserve, and I wanted to get people out,” Baribault said.

The Pokémon Go approach adds a twist to the traditional beach cleanup.

“I think it gets the youth involved, right? So starting kids younger who maybe don’t realize the importance of keeping their environment clean, kind of get to play a game while also having fun,” Madeira Beach resident Ashley Vickers said of the Pokémon Go aspect of the cleanups.

Every piece of trash collected gets donated to Perkins Elementary School for a student art project.

Learn more about the Water Warrior Alliance and the upcoming Pokémon Go beach cleanups.