GPD Breaks Up Fight Between Students at Boca Ciega High

On April 24, Boca Ciega High School called Gulfport Police to break up a sizable fight between students.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, the fight broke out from an on-campus altercation during students’ lunch period.

Another student sprayed pepper spray on several female students before fleeing the scene, according to Gulfport Police Department.

“Multiple officers responded to the scene to calm the disturbance. Parents responded to take some of the juveniles home,” Gulfport Police Department said in a statement.

Police Chief Robert Vincent took one student briefly into custody after witnessing “her spray another girl in the face with pepper spray.”

Later, they released her to a parent.

Gulfport Police Department’s Sergeant Thomas Woodman listed 10 students involved in the fight. He said the officers made no arrests.

Boca Ciega High School has two police officers on site, provided by the Gulfport Police Department.

Pinellas County Schools has not yet responded to details on the incident.

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.