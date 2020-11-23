GPD Investigates Death of Three Men

The Gulfport Police Department is investigating after a neighbor found three men dead in a home on the 2800 block of 49th St. S. Monday morning, November 23.

According to a media release from the GPD, cousins Scott A. Miller, 46, and Jeffrey S. Miller, 51, were at their Gulfport residence with mutual friend, Bailey J. Frohbose, 39, of Dunedin. Neighbors reported no signs of trouble and said the men were listening to music the night before. Police found no indication of trauma or forced entry; the doors were closed and locked, and police say that firefighters did not detect carbon monoxide in the home.

The evidence so far indicates that the men were drinking alcohol while using illegal narcotics. According to police, the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct toxicology tests to determine what substances the men may have ingested.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Detective Jennifer Crowson at 727-893-1043 or visit crimestoppersofpinellas.orgto submit an anonymous tip.