GPD: Thief Got in Bed with Sleeping Man During Robbery

A Gulfport man got quite a surprise at his apartment, according to police.

The Gulfport Police Department said a man “walked into an unlocked studio apartment while the resident was inside sleeping” on Saturday, Feb. 18. near 53rd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard.

The alleged thief took a motorcycle from inside the studio apartment and tried to steal a car, according to GPD.

Then it got weird.

“The victim advised that the suspect laid in bed with him briefly, which caused the victim to wake up. The suspect eventually fled the scene after several confrontations with the victim,” Gulfport police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, approximately six feet tall with a medium build. He is believed to be involved in other local burglaries, according to police.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a possible suspect has been identified but that person’s name has not been released during the current investigation.