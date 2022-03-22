Grab a Basket, Clean St. Pete Beach

Happy Spring! March 20 introduced the first day of Spring and what famous tradition takes place in Spring? You got it. Spring Cleaning. The City of St. Pete Beach wants to remind its citizens of its Beach Baskets.

What are the green Beach Baskets lining the entrances of St. Pete Beach? Implemented in January 2021, The Beach Baskets serve as a facet of the “Vision 2030” plan for the City, according to St. Pete Beach Public Information Officer, Sarah Laracuente.

The mission statement of the ‘Vision 2030” plan states, “The City of St. Pete Beach is committed to ensuring an optimal quality of life for its community by protecting our beaches and family-friendly environment while being respectful of our history.”

To optimize the protection and maintenance of the beaches, the Beach Baskets allow beach-goers and community members to pick up trash every day, not just during scheduled beach clean-ups.

“The inspiration came about during staff brainstorming, and was installed by Andrew Butterfield from our Public Works team,” Laracuente said.

Lauracuente mentioned users can virtually log how much trash they pick up, by scanning a QR code. She told the Gabber in the past six months, citizens logged 35 baskets of trash.