Gulfport Library Summer Programs Funded With Grant

At the May 21 Gulfport City Council meeting, the City approved of a donation benefiting the Gulfport Library’s Summer Reading Programs.

Resolution 2024-29

This resolution accepts a grant from the Florida Humanities Summer Reading Program in the amount of $1,700.

When Mayor Sam Henderson asked if any council members had questions, April Thanos (Ward I) simply said, “Yay!”

“Yay sounds like a good comment to me,” said Henderson. After no one in the public had any questions or comments, Henderson said, “Unanimous yay.”

Gulfport Library Summer Program Grant

Essentially, the grant will support summer reading programs for children at the public library. While reading is obviously the focus of the summer, the grant also will fund two events at the library.

According to the Gulfport Public Library’s Children’s Librarian Julia Petit, the summer program runs every Wednesday at 3 p.m. from June 5 to July 31. This includes events like a reptile show on June 5, and a magician on July 31.

The funding for the Library went towards two of these events. The first is a storytelling event on June 12 by Ross Tarr and Wanda Stuart. The stories focus on Florida history and Juneteenth history. The second is a meet and greet with local author Ana Sigueria on July 24. The grant also goes towards books for giveaway and the library’s collection.

Interested children can participate in the summer reading program by downloading the free app Beanstack. Here, the library runs their summer reading challenge. Kids who read eight books, attend eight events, or a mix of both, may win prizes at the July 31 magician event.

The resolution passed unanimously.

