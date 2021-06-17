Grassroots Keeps It Up

Two people at a pavilion on a beach with a large green bag of trash.
Karen Vanderbeek and Larry Kennedy weigh in. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

Some 30 volunteers cleared out 60 pounds of trash from Gulfport’s waterfront – much of it in cigarette butts – at Gulfport Grassroots’ “Beyond the Beach Clean-Up” on Saturday, June 12, according to the group’s founder Wolfgang Deininger.

Once again, Gulfport restaurant Tutto Bene incentivized the group by contributing a $50 gift certificate for one volunteer, chosen randomly.
“I urge Gulfport residents to support those local businesses that sponsor and support events that make Gulfport a better place to live,” said Deininger.
Gulfport Grassroots and Keep Pinellas Beautiful host Beyond the Beach clean-ups on the second Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach. The next event is July 10.
Two people at a pavilion on a beach with a large green bag of trash.
Kelly Kievit, right, with Taryon Bearns from Gulfport Public Works. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
Two people at a pavilion on a beach with a large green bag of trash.
Jennifer Kurzawa and daughter Kaelyn, who won the Tutto Bene gift certificate. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.
A man in an orange shirt and sunglasses with a yellow bucket and trash picker at a beach pavilion.
Gulfport poet Stone Handy helps out. Photo by Wolfgang Deininger.

