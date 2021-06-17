Grassroots Keeps It Up

Some 30 volunteers cleared out 60 pounds of trash from Gulfport’s waterfront – much of it in cigarette butts – at Gulfport Grassroots’ “Beyond the Beach Clean-Up” on Saturday, June 12, according to the group’s founder Wolfgang Deininger.

Once again, Gulfport restaurant Tutto Bene incentivized the group by contributing a $50 gift certificate for one volunteer, chosen randomly.

“I urge Gulfport residents to support those local businesses that sponsor and support events that make Gulfport a better place to live,” said Deininger.

Gulfport Grassroots and Keep Pinellas Beautiful host Beyond the Beach clean-ups on the second Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Shelter #4 on the Gulfport Beach. The next event is July 10.