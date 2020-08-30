It’s been quite a year, but here at the Gabber, we’re thankful to everyone who helped bring us back, and we’re grateful to be part of your life again. We’re pretty sure we’re not the only ones who have found gratitude for unexpected things this year.

In that spirit we want to help you with some shoutouts of your own.

Want to thank someone who made 2020 not so awful?

Send a shout out to a business you love?

In our Gratitude issue on November 26, you get your chance. Take 25, 50, or 100 words to share the love. Starting at $10.

Buy a Gratitude line ad here by November 19 at 5 p.m.

Are you a business that wants to shower a local charity with gratitude? Buy one ad, get one 50% off when the second ad is for a charity or non-profit of your choice. We will include a thank you to your business as part of the charity’s ad design.

Want to really stand out and

call attention to your favorite cause or reason to be thankful?

Buy an advertorial for your favorite charity at 40% off. This custom-written article includes an ad for your business (1/3 page square, full color) as the only ad on the page, surrounded by the article about the nonprofit or charity (you can write this, or you can have the Gabber write it and you can approve it.) The headline on the article will reference the non-profit/charity and we will identify these special pages with a banner across the top saying it is part of the Gratitude issue and is paid advertorial content.

Email us for details

Thanks for being part of the Gabber family!