Green Devils Win Big Over St. Pete Catholic

The St. Petersburg Green Devils hosted the Barons of St. Petersburg Catholic in a preseason game that was anything but an even matchup, as the home team roared out of the gate with three first-quarter touchdowns and scored all its points before halftime in a 35-6 win.

After punting the first time they got the ball, the Green Devils scored on three straight possessions in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Jeffery Jones had a pair of 55-yard touchdown runs and threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Evan Aikens. Two of those scores came after turnovers, with Jesus Torres recovering a fumble and Vondarial Jones intercepting a pass.

One of the wildest plays anyone will see this season came early in the second quarter. Jones heaved a pass toward the end zone while under pressure and it was intercepted near the goal line, but on the return Elijah Wallace stripped the ball and took it into the end zone. Jones broke loose again in the middle of the second quarter and scored from 31 yards out for a 35-0 lead at halftime.

The Barons put together two sustained drives in the second half, which was played under a running clock due to the score. The first drive went into St. Petersburg territory before ending with a fumble that was recovered by the Green Devils’ Mason Newmeyer.

In the fourth quarter, the Barons drove the length of the field and finally got on the board when Demarion Rowe ran 11 yards for a score with four minutes left. The Barons missed the extra point.

In two other preseason games last Friday involving local teams, Boca Ciega traveled to Palm Harbor University and came away with a 33-7 win while Gibbs played on the road at Middleton in Tampa and fell 34-22.

The season really gets rolling this weekend with a full slate of games involving local teams. Boca Ciega hosts Seminole in a Thursday night contest, while the bulk of the schedule is Friday night.

Gibbs will travel south across the Skyway to face Palmetto, Lakewood will host Northeast, SPC plays at home against Cambridge Christian, St. Petersburg travels north to Tarpon Springs, and Hollins opens the season against Green Mountain, a high school in Colorado, at what is technically a neutral site at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.