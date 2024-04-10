Grounded Gallery Paints Earth Day Mural in Gulfport

With Earth Day around the corner, one Gulfport art gallery invited the community to paint a meaningful mural. On April 7, Hao Penghe, owner of Grounded Gallery, had around 30 people paint the Earth Day-inspired mural alongside him.

Penghe painted an example canvas prior to the painting session. After the property owner approved, Penghe painted a white, base coat then sketched the scene on the outside of the gallery’s building.

Earth Day Mural in Gulfport

The mural is 10 feet tall and 15 feet wide. The visual has an orange-and-red sunset on light blue water behind a globe with a vibrant, city skyline and a palm tree swooping across the scene. Along with that, a large, white pelican flies above the Earth with two white birds flying in the opposite direction.

Penghe posted the event online inviting others to join with this statement: “On this Earth Day, let’s reflect on our responsibility to the planet and work together to protect our shared home.”

From 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Penghe, his students, colleagues, and strangers painted sections on the mural.

Penghe had a long table with different paint colors on plates next to the wall. He set up the mural to be a paint-by-number process. Each color belonged to a specific number on the mural. This kept everyone organized and able to lend a hand efficiently.

“One child came on a skateboard from the neighborhood in Gulfport. Senior citizens joined in and helped younger children paint difficult areas,” said Paula Allen, the gallery’s art admin consultant. “It was a day of celebrating the Earth, the community and art. It was made possible by Hao and his enormous generosity.”

Penghe said he felt great with the finalized mural and the participant turnout.

“I received a lot of messages from people telling me it is so good and it’s so amazing what it stands for,” Penghe said.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Grounded Gallery

Penghe opened the Grounded Gallery on Gulfport Boulevard in 2022. He showcases work by international artists in the gallery. Also, he hosts group and individual art classes in the gallery or in-home classes. He said he travels to teach in Sarasota, Orlando, and Tampa.

“His artistic ability is huge and we are so lucky to have him in Gulfport,” Allen said.

Penghe said he spoke with his students about the mural. Eventually, Penghe and his students came up with the design.

“We just wanted everybody to know this is for Earth Day,” Penghe said. “We need to be together and do good, so we can save the world for the future.”

Grounded Gallery, 5012 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Wednesday. 941-281-8635, grounded.gallery.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.