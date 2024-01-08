Growing Up ‘Through The Groves’

Pulitzer-winning journalist Anne Hull’s work has taken her to extraordinary places. But the real magic of her new memoir, Through the Groves (Henry Holt and Company, 2023) lies in evoking the ordinary – in stunning ways. From the pre-Disney orange groves of her Plant City childhood to the green bench streets of her St. Pete adolescence, it conjures a coming-of-age tale in potent and poignant detail.

Awkward Places

An opening scene captures the rich Kodachrome-color feeling of the memoir. A young Hull rides with her father into an orange grove he’s tasked with inspecting:

“Slats of raw sunlight bore down through the shade of the trees as the dirty beige Ford moved through the flickering movie. My father studied each tree we rolled past, glaring at it with suspicion, looking for all the ways it might be trying to trick him. He let the car steer itself as he tore the cellophane off a new pack of Winstons.”

Even here, the conflicts that will shape Through the Groves begin to emerge. We sense her father’s growing struggle with substance abuse. We perceive the encroaching grove around them. It hints at the deep roots of the citrus industry and the pervasive conservatism it fosters. And we feel Hull’s own awkward place in this space — both as a child sent to work to discourage her dad’s after-hours drink, and later as a queer person coming out to a world that’s not ready to accept her.

Here and throughout the story, these vivid moments not only make for glorious reading, they also illuminate, with the brightness of Florida sunshine, complex family relationships that the story explores.

Arts All Around!

Sweltering Isolation

For all its nostalgia for Florida’s lost landscapes — replaced by subdivisions, theme parks, and interstates — Through The Groves is not a paean to Florida’s past. Instead, Hull describes a “reptilian assemblage” of growers, poisoned by the pesticides they spray every day. And the “sweltering isolation” of the Hulls’ extended family home.

Central Florida is a particular shock for Hull’s artistic mother. She longs for her cosmopolitan roots in Brooklyn and finds solace in her work as a teacher. In another telling scene, a young Hull spots her mother in her element — with fellow teachers in the teachers’ lounge — momentarily relieved of the oppression of her everyday life:

“I saw my mother. A crowd was gathered around her, laughing uproariously as she did her Gloria Swanson imitation. Her entire being was electrified in performance, until she noticed Ceola and me. The sight of us drained the voltage from her body.”

Bright Spots

The great poet William Wordsworth described the importance of “spots of time.” These formative moments or experiences stick with us and light the way to deeper reflections about life. Hull’s Through the Groves is a whole city sidewalk lit with such illuminating spots. The book has much to teach about a Florida many of us arrived too late to experience. But you don’t have to be a Florida-phile to enjoy this book. Just a person with an interest in how the places where we’re from help create us, push us away, and – often, over time – call us back home again.