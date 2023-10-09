Guilt Trip: ‘Ghost Stories from Yellowstone’ at The Off-Central

William Leavengood, a professor of theater as well as one of the Bay area’s most prolific and acclaimed playwrights, likely knows that old saw of Chekhov’s: If you introduce a gun in the first act, someone better use it before the play’s over. Suffice it to say that the gun in Leavengood’s new play Ghost Stories from Yellowstone, now at Off-Central Players in St. Petersburg, does get used — but not in the way you might expect.

The play deals in many tropes familiar in dramatic literature — the death of a child, the American West, family secrets, marital strife, class-driven jealousy, addiction, and, yes, ghost stories — but, as with that gun, Leavengood rings changes on them that are moving, bracing, and, at times, surprisingly funny. While some of the twists and turns don’t quite register as believable in the production, which Leavengood directed, there’s enough here to keep an audience engrossed and an appealing cast that mostly captures the complicated dynamics of a camping trip that goes sideways.

Meet the Family

Mal (Ward Smith), a Florida-based teacher and frustrated novelist, has arranged a getaway to Yellowstone National Park with his daughter, Olivia (Kiara Dorothea), who’s deep into her cellphone; his 20-something son, Trip (Dominic Reatini), who’s struggling with opioid addiction; and Rhiannon (MacKenzie Aaryn), the slightly off-kilter daughter of the family’s wealthy, brilliant next-door neighbors, whose deaths prompted Mal to invite her along for the trip. Mal’s wife, Cassandra (Margaret Murphy), is absent for reasons at first unknown, but she does eventually appear — and the unrest beneath the family outing eventually explodes.

Smith, the Off-Central’s producing artistic director, inhabits Mal with ease, conveying his deep love (and fears) for his family as well as his inadequacy as an outdoors guy. Dressed incongruously in Hawaiian shirt and field vest as he struggles with tent set-up, he escapes into beer after beer and the soundtracks of Hollywood Westerns.

“You suck at dad things,” says Olivia, in typically salty fashion. Dorothea (and Leavengood’s script) exactly capture the teen’s disdain for, well, everything, but Olivia goes on to unleash reserves of deep feeling when it comes to her brother and her developing friendship with Rhiannon. Aaryn is charmingly quirky as Rhi, a self-styled “Greek chorus” who finds herself ensnared inside a family dispute that’s not her own.

Ghost Story

Except it is her own. Mal and Cassandra seem to have been obsessed with Rhi’s glamorous parents, and in the riveting “ghost story” she tells around the campfire, she reveals the poignant reasons for her sense of guilt at their death. Guit has ensnared Mal’s entire family, too, due to the accidental death of the youngest son more than a decade before. It’s arguably the reason for Trip’s lapse into addiction, and for his father’s desperate attempts to save him, and ultimately a driving factor in Mal’s estrangement from his wife.

As Trip, Reatini makes a commendable debut at Off-Central, conveying the character’s anger and restlessness if not so much the ravages of addiction (he’s clearly been hitting the gym as hard as the pills). As Cassandra, Murphy gets to make a killer entrance (think Mama Bear), and her brusque-but-loving persona adds another important dimension to the family portrait.

Transitions

There were transitions, though, particularly in the volatile relationship between Cassandra and Mal, that didn’t quite make sense. After a near-deadly family brawl, they creep back into their tent to have sex? And later, after a tender reconciliation, their marriage is suddenly off again? And when Trip tells his sister why she shouldn’t feel guilty about how their younger brother died, shouldn’t that pack more of a wallop? There’s a lack of clarity in all this emotional whiplash.

I did very much enjoy Leavengood’s character-revealing details: the family’s predilection for Shakespearean naming; the references to Tampa institutions like Bill Jackson’s and USF; the default to a shout of “Reset!” when arguments get too heated. And I loved the moment when Mal lunges into the most embarrassing dad dance ever to the theme from Rawhide — and everyone joyously joins in.

Kudos to the credibly scruffy campsite set, though as always at this tiny theater it’s easier to see the action — and hear the actors — if you sit in the front two or three rows. And trust me, there’s a lot to see, hear and think about in this engaging exploration of a family on a trip they will never forget.

See Ghost Stories from Yellowstone

Ghost Stories from Yellowstone Off-Central Players, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Through Oct. 15: Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; and Sun., 3 p.m. $36; $15, students and theater industry. theoffcentral.com.

