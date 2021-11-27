Gulf Beach Freemasons Do Good This Thanksgiving

by

Photo of men by food donations
Left to right: Brian Marshall, Chip Cahall, David Neville, Donna Neville, Lukas Vanagaitis, Oscar Salazar and Jim Wittstruck. Photo by Howard Knapp.

What’s in the laundry baskets? Good will and good deed! The Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, located in Madeira Beach, delivered some holiday cheer to 12 South Pinellas families who needed a little help. Those laundry baskets included a turkey, pie, and all the fixings, part of a four-decade tradition.

The lodge, chartered in 1950, has members from all walks of life: “bankers, contractors, teachers, Congressmen, soldiers, pharmacists, police, firefighters” and a variety of men, a press release reads. Any man 18 and older can become a Freemason, as was George Washington, 15 other US Presidents and other notables like Red Skelton and Benjamin Franklin.

