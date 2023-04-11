On April 3, the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge No. 291 sponsored a team in the first annual Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation golf tournament. Seminole’s Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club hosted the tournament.

Lodge No. 291 donated $500 to help the foundation’s programs. The lodge had members Aaron Wallace, Billy Sewell, Jim Tizzano, and Joe Sosa play for the day.

The Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation began in 2002 after the death of Steven Coakley. Coakley was a New York firefighter who died during the 9/11 attacks.

The foundation’s charter says its mission “is to provide educational scholarships, donate funds and equipment to local emergency services to increase the safety of the public and first responders, and hold the Flags of Remembrance event to honor firefighter Steven Coakley, FDNY Engine 217, and those lost on 9/11.”

Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation hosts another golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since Coakley used to frequently visit Madeira Beach, the foundation decided to begin a new tournament down in Florida.

With lodge No. 291 members joined the tournament as part of their mission to be proactive in the community. Keep an eye out for more tournaments with this foundation.

