Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge’s Thanksgiving Baskets

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge in Madeira Beach brought holiday cheer to eight families in need. Lodge members prepared and delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to families in their area. The baskets included a large turkey, pies, and some of the classic Thanksgiving sides.

The Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge stated in a press release they were “pleased to be able to assist in making this a great holiday season for those most in need.”

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge Thanksgiving Basket Program

For more than 45 years, the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge provided has continued this tradition — and plans to keep doing so. The program honored Nils Peter Bengston. Bengston was a long-time member who ran the holiday basket tradition. In 2021, the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge named the program the “Bengston Holiday Basket Program” in his honor.

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, No. 291, 14020 Marguerite Dr., Madeira Beach. 727-331-2339, gulfbeachlodge.org.

