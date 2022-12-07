Gulf Beach Masons Participates in Angel Tree

For the 14th year, the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge participated in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program at Tyrone Mall.

On Dec. 3, more than 19 members of the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge took charge in managing the Angel Tree booth at the mall.

The Angel Tree program provides holiday gifts for children in need in the community. They purchased $500 worth of gifts for local children ages 3-12.

The Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge told The Gabber it was a moving experience to see people come together to bring joy to local children’s holidays and encourage other organizations and individuals to join this program in future events.