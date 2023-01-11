Gulf Beach Real Estate Sales Dec. 30-Jan. 5

by

Florida sand dune at sunset
Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Cathy Salustri

Here’s what homes and condos sold for along the Pinellas Beaches the first week of January.

Madeira Beach

300 150th Ave., #503 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $800,000.

Treasure Island

108 90th Ave. (Herrons Sub 3)

This 2018 home has three bedrooms, three full baths, and 1,582 square feet. It listed for $1,650,000 and sold for $1,575,000.

St. Pete Beach

8020 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #302 (Coral Point)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $620,000. 

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper