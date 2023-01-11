Gulf Beach Real Estate Sales Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Here’s what homes and condos sold for along the Pinellas Beaches the first week of January.

Madeira Beach

300 150th Ave., #503 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $800,000.

Treasure Island

108 90th Ave. (Herrons Sub 3)

This 2018 home has three bedrooms, three full baths, and 1,582 square feet. It listed for $1,650,000 and sold for $1,575,000.

St. Pete Beach

8020 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #302 (Coral Point)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1990, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $620,000.