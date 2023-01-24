Gulf Beaches Home & Condo Sales, Jan. 13-19

by

Here’re the homes sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Cathy Salustri

Treasure Island Home Sales Last Week

11405 6th St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This 1958 home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,858 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1,462,500.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #304 (Treasure Island Yacht & Tennis Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,308 square feet. Built in 1974, it listed for $349,900 and sold for $346,900.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales Last Week

3204 S. Maritana Dr. (Don CeSar Place)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,451 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,125,000.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #B405  (Boca Sands)

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 2006, has 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1,626,000.

670 76th Ave., #1 (Aegean Hideaway)

This 1986 condo has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 2,100 square feet. It listed for $1,070,000 and sold for $980,000.

Madeira Beach Home Sales Last Week

15329 Harbor Drive (Lone Palm)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,166 square feet. It listed $850,000 and sold for $845,000.

