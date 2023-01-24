Gulf Beaches Home & Condo Sales, Jan. 13-19

Treasure Island Home Sales Last Week

11405 6th St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This 1958 home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 1,858 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1,462,500.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #304 (Treasure Island Yacht & Tennis Club)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,308 square feet. Built in 1974, it listed for $349,900 and sold for $346,900.

St. Pete Beach Home Sales Last Week

3204 S. Maritana Dr. (Don CeSar Place)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,451 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,125,000.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #B405 (Boca Sands)

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 2006, has 2,460 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1,626,000.

670 76th Ave., #1 (Aegean Hideaway)

This 1986 condo has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and 2,100 square feet. It listed for $1,070,000 and sold for $980,000.

Madeira Beach Home Sales Last Week

15329 Harbor Drive (Lone Palm)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,166 square feet. It listed $850,000 and sold for $845,000.