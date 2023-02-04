Gulf Beaches Real Estate Sales, Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Here’s what sold on South Pinellas beaches last week.
Treasure Island Real Estate Sales

8304 W. Gulf Blvd. (Sunset Beach)

This 1940 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 792 square feet. It listed for $2.75 million and sold for $2.7 million.

11901 Lagoon Lane #204 (Lagoon Lane)

This 1981 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,110 square feet. It listed for $519,000 and sold for $499,000

521 Plaza Seville Court, #42 (La Costa Brava)

This 1969 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,145 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $410,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway #607 (Tennis & Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $439,000 and sold for $380,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate Sales

5500 Gulf Blvd., #7244 (Tradewinds)

This short-term rental, built in 1990, has one bedroom, one bath in 300 square feet. It listed and sold for $400,000.

6000 2nd St. E., #7 (Sylvette)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1965, has 1,030 square feet. It listed for $405,000 and sold for $399,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4220 (Tradewinds)

This short-term rental, built in 1990, has one bedroom and one-bath in 300 square feet. It listed for $305,000 and sold for $280,000.

Madeira Beach Real Estate Sales

13336 Gulf Blvd., #501 (Chambre)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1988, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $815,000 and sold for $675,000.

275 Medallion Blvd., #F (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This 1973 condo has two bedrooms, one bath, and 915 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $500,000.

