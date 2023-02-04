Gulf Beaches Real Estate Sales, Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Treasure Island Real Estate Sales

8304 W. Gulf Blvd. (Sunset Beach)

This 1940 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 792 square feet. It listed for $2.75 million and sold for $2.7 million.

11901 Lagoon Lane #204 (Lagoon Lane)

This 1981 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,110 square feet. It listed for $519,000 and sold for $499,000

521 Plaza Seville Court, #42 (La Costa Brava)

This 1969 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,145 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $410,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway #607 (Tennis & Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $439,000 and sold for $380,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate Sales

5500 Gulf Blvd., #7244 (Tradewinds)

This short-term rental, built in 1990, has one bedroom, one bath in 300 square feet. It listed and sold for $400,000.

6000 2nd St. E., #7 (Sylvette)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1965, has 1,030 square feet. It listed for $405,000 and sold for $399,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4220 (Tradewinds)

This short-term rental, built in 1990, has one bedroom and one-bath in 300 square feet. It listed for $305,000 and sold for $280,000.

Madeira Beach Real Estate Sales

13336 Gulf Blvd., #501 (Chambre)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1988, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $815,000 and sold for $675,000.

275 Medallion Blvd., #F (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This 1973 condo has two bedrooms, one bath, and 915 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $500,000.