Gulf Beaches Real Estate Sales, Nov. 11-17

13000 Gulf Blvd., #405 (Madeira Beach)

This 940-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1975, listed for $925,000 and sold for $890,000.

107 146th Ave. E. (Madeira Beach)

This 1,198-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $699,000 and sold for $647,000.

120 140th Ave. E. (Madeira Beach)

This 1989 condo has 1,1844 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $605,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #611 (Treasure Island)

This 1,308-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, listed for $550,000 but sold for $500,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #2240 (St. Pete Beach – Tradewinds)

This 535-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1990, listed for $480,000 and sold for $465,000.

175 55th Ave., #108 (St. Pete Beach)

This 775-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath condo, built in 1960, listed for $364,900 and sold for $355,000.