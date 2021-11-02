Gulfperk and Tutto Bene Sell in Gulfport

Though most of the details are still hazy, major Gulfport business owners and investors Michelle and Allan Bishop announced on Facebook October 26 that will be moving back to Canada, at least part time, to rejoin family.

Michelle told the Gabber that the Bishops have sold downtown hotspots Gulfperk Coffee Bar Inc. at 3107 Beach Blvd. S. and Italian-American restaurant Tutto Bene, at 3038 Beach Blvd. S.

The Bishops’ Bishop Co. Holdings owns the land that the Tiki Bar & Grille and Gulfport Brewery + Eatery sit on, but there will be no changes in either establishment, according to Michelle.

“I think a lot of people are confused and think that we are leaving for good,” Michelle said. “We are still living in Gulfport for half of the year.”

Here’s the lowdown:

Former Gulfperk manager Elliot Sutton is taking ownership of the little blue cafe, according to a Facebook post on October 24.

“We would like to note that there is no modification of the wonderful team or policies of the business,” the post reads. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming us to your community with open arms and making us feel at home.”

As for Tutto Bene, there is no Tutto Bene.

Neighboring Italian restaurant Pia’s Trattoria is moving into the space with a new concept – Pia’s Veranda.

According to owner Pia Goff, the Veranda will host live music, boast a dog-friendly section and an intimate wine bar at the 3038 Beach Blvd. S.

The Gabber will have more details as they become available.

