Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time.
- Review your emergency plans and supplies now; check pinellascounty.org/
emergency for guidance, and get your kid ready now. Take a look at the prep checklist from Pinellas County
- Sign up for Alert Pinellas, an emergency community notification service that issues alerts regarding
- Mandatory evacuations
- Hurricane information
- Gas leak
- Boil water orders
- Utility notices
- Flooding events
- Hazard event
- Local emergency
- Monitor news
- Follow Pinellas County News on Twitter (@pinellasconews) and Facebook
- Monitor pinellascounty.
org
- For Gulfport, check mygulfport.us/stormevent for updates
- Check hurricanes.gov, which issues official updates every three hours (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m., 2 a.m., 5 a.m., and 8 a.m.)
- Local news, including thegabber.com and @gabbernews on Twitter
- Know your evacuation zone. Here are three ways to find it:
- Check on kyz.pinellascounty.org
- Consult the Ready Pinellas app (download the app)
- Landlines only: call 727-453-3150 and enter your 10-digit landline phone number