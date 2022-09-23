Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

by

a chart showing the earliest reasonable arrival times of tropical storm force winds for Tropical Depression Nine, starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Tropical Depression Nine is still a few days away from the Tampa Bay area, and the storm path could change. The Gabber will post updates for Gulfport and the beach communities periodically.
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time.

  • Review your emergency plans and supplies now; check pinellascounty.org/emergency for guidance, and get your kid ready now. Take a look at the prep checklist from Pinellas County
  • Sign up for Alert Pinellas, an emergency community notification service that issues alerts regarding
    • Mandatory evacuations
    • Hurricane information
    • Gas leak
    • Boil water orders
    • Utility notices
    • Flooding events
    • Hazard event
    • Local emergency

