Gulfport and St. Pete Host 49th Street South Visioning Meeting

Do you have ideas on how to improve your community? This might be the place for you. That is, if you live near 49th Street South. Gulfport City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) partnered with St. Petersburg City Councilmember John Muhammad (District 7) to put together a beautification project along the street.

This initiative follows a three-pronged approach of improving the sidewalks, providing parking, and switching from a four lane road to a two-lane road. Another major part of this project is the creation of a business district in the area. O’Hara and Muhammad are working together to host a series of visioning meetings for the community to voice their ideas.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, O’Hara and Muhammad will host another visioning meeting at the Gulfport Neighborhood Meeting Center (1617 49th St. S.). The goal is to discuss improvements and visions for the future of the Gulfport and St. Petersburg sides of 49th Street South.

“We want to put together the core so we can start to move forward with the project in January,” said O’Hara. “We’re getting to the point where we have some concrete ideas on what we can get done.”

All residents are welcome to attend the meeting, and talk about what they think is necessary.

“Who doesn’t want to improve a part of their community that can be improved?” said O’Hara.

For more information, contact Ian O’Hara at iohara@mygulfport.us, or 727-826-7355.