Crime on the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail has been a concern since its first stretch opened in 1990, connecting Taylor Park in Largo to Seminole Park in Seminole.

The one story that always stuck with me is an alleged incident of robbers stringing fishing lines across the path, tripping cyclists and stealing valuables while the cyclists are dazed, bleeding, and still clipped into their Shimano pedals. While I haven’t been able to verify such an incident, the rumor has appeared on internet forums and in the collective consciousness of the Pinellas cycling community for years. Unfortunately, this pales in comparison to some of the documented crimes involving our popular cycling route.

On Sept. 21, 2020, a cyclist hugging the mangrove-lined corners of the Skyway Trail, an offshoot of the Pinellas, hit the brakes upon finding a burned Nissan Sentra smack in the middle of the path. When authorities arrived, they found a body in the trunk.

These stories are heinous, and a quick Google search of “crime on Pinellas Trail” could easily persuade you to opt for a spin class at your local gym. But the traffic deaths involving cyclists on Pinellas County roads far outnumber deaths recorded on the Trail.

Pinellas County recorded 85 pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in 2021, most involving cars, which confirmed Tampa Bay’s reputation as one of the most dangerous cycling destinations in the United States. Every minute I spend riding the trail is a minute I’m able to avoid our dangerous avenues, which is why I’m so grateful for Gulfport’s paved connector to the Skyway and Pinellas Trails.

The spur was Mayor Sam Henderson’s brainchild and opened in 2019. The path starts at the intersection of 26th Avenue South and Quincy Street, meandering behind residential houses and a post office before reaching the Skyway Trail. Upon meeting this corridor, cyclists then have the option to either head towards the Pinellas Trail going north or continue through the rest of Clam Bayou towards St. Pete’s Marina District going south. Without the connector, the fastest cycling route to this destination would take you on 22nd Avenue South – a road that, in my expert opinion, sucks.

I’ve had to commute to work in both downtown St. Pete and the Marina District on my bicycle, and I’ve ridden on both the Gulfport connector trail and 22nd Avenue South to do so. Drivers on that road aren’t used to cyclists because it’s narrow and has no bike lane. In other words, expect to be honked at, harassed, and possibly hit if you choose that route instead of the connector.

But why would you? There’s a myriad of cyclists, e-cyclists, scooters, skaters, rollerbladers, and walkers using the connector path every day to cross between our village and the next, and while I’ll never discourage keeping a handy can of pepper spray for worst-case-scenarios on the trail, statistics say you’re safer off the street.