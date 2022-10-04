After a public comment period with no shortage of controversy and fireworks, a total of eight items on the Gulfport City Council’s Sept. 20 agenda were approved unanimously, with zero public comment.

Second readings of the budget and millage for the new fiscal year, which were discussed in more detail Sept. 6 and covered in a previous edition of The Gabber, passed quickly. The 2023 millage is set at 4.039 mills, the same as last year, but property owners will see a 14.38% increase in their tax bills reflected the same percentage increase in their property assessments. The general fund budget for the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, is $16,539,136.

Council also approved an ordinance setting new rates for garbage and recycling, reflecting a 6% increase. City Manager Jim O’Reilly said this price hike was triggered by the increase in solid waste tipping fees at the waste-to-energy facility, set for Pinellas County by the Board of County Commissioners.

“The City of Gulfport currently maintains a very competitive rate in all of its sanitation areas,” O’Reilly said.

The council also approved an ordinance setting stormwater rates for the next three years, with zero increase the first year. Utility customers will see a $2-per-month raise for FY 2024 and another $1-per-month hike for FY 2025.

Two ordinances related to water and sewer rates were also approved. O’Reilly said the new price structure reflects a change to a base charge plus a volume metric charge system in lieu of the previous 2,000-gallon minimum, on which all City water bills were based. There is no rate increase in 2023, although the two following years will see an 8% increase.

“This even provides for some savings for people if they want to conserve water,” said Mayor Sam Henderson.

Council passed two resolutions unanimously. One was to authorize a contract not to exceed $600,000 for sewer system repairs, and that will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money.

O’Reilly said the action is the end of a settlement agreement reached after litigation because of hurricane-related problems in 2016. Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said it was actually going a step further, addressing Priority 2 repairs south of 28th Street as part of the consent order.

“We’ve completed substantial improvements to our sanitary sewer system,” said O’Reilly.

The other resolution was to increase the loan amount $61,624 to $3,041,695 with regard to the City’s ongoing lift station repair project, which is nearly complete.

“It’s been a long two years,” said Nicholls. “We started out with a 300-day contract only to find out that it was going to be 12 months on back order, so the project got stalled. But we are right now at 95%, substantial completion. We still have some cosmetic work to do, but all the work is primarily done.”

“I’m so happy we took the steps to do this years ago, before other cities, and we don’t have to go back to where we were before,” noted Vice Mayor Christine Brown just before the council took its vote.