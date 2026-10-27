Gulfport Approves Commercial Marina Surcharges in 4-1 Vote

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Commercial boat operators at Gulfport’s municipal marina will pay up to $700 more per month by August 2027 after Gulfport City Council approved new surcharges Oct. 20. Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw cast the lone vote against the amended resolution.

City officials pointed to aging marina facilities, upcoming repairs, and revenue the City lost after recent hurricanes as reasons for the increase.

“The marina is aging. We know we’ve got some substantial repairs coming up,” Mayor Karen Love said.

Ward I Councilmember Jennifer Daunch pushed back on concerns that the surcharges could become an extra source of income for the City. She said the money should pay for marina maintenance and improvements.

“I want to make sure that it’s clear that this is money that is being invested back into the marina,” Daunch said.

Two-Stage Surcharge Schedule

Resolution 2026-95 adds monthly surcharges on top of regular slip rent. The surcharges take effect in two stages, on Feb. 1 and Aug. 1, 2027, a month later than staff originally proposed.

Six-passenger charter boats, commonly called “six-packs,” will pay an extra $200 per month starting in February and $400 starting in August.

Operators of Coast Guard-inspected commercial vessels will pay an extra $300 per month in February. In August, that rises to $500 for the smaller passenger-capacity category and $700 for the larger one.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 20 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about building permit fees, design work for stormwater, and roadway projects.

Shaw Questions Burden on Smaller Operators

Shaw questioned whether the surcharges would put too much financial pressure on smaller charter operators.

“Just because we can doesn’t mean we necessarily have to,” Shaw said.

She also objected to charging inspected vessels that carry 17 passengers the same surcharge as those carrying 49. She cited the money smaller charter businesses bring to Gulfport’s downtown and the marina ship store. In response, council agreed to create separate surcharge categories for smaller and larger inspected vessels.

Council also lowered the August surcharge for six-packs from the proposed $500 to $400 per month. Shaw still wanted it lower.

“My opinion is, the six-pack should be lower than the 400. I could certainly vote no when it comes to the vote,” Shaw said.

Other Amendments

Council amended the resolution to treat resident and nonresident commercial operators differently. The amendments also classify liveaboards as residential for marina rate purposes. Bareboat charters remain commercial but get their own designation in the fee schedule.

Council approved changes to residential and nonresidential marina rates in September but held off on commercial fees until this meeting. Debate on the commercial fees lasted about two hours.

Council members also discussed building a dedicated passenger-loading dock, but the vote did not authorize construction.

Yacht Club Lease

Council also advanced a proposed five-year lease with the nonprofit Gulfport Yacht Club, passing Ordinance 2026-12 on first reading.

Under the lease, the club keeps its building but gives up its dry boat-storage area. City officials said Gulfport could then earn revenue from the storage space. The ordinance needs a second reading before final adoption.

Anchoring and Casino Dock

Council closed the meeting with about an hour of discussion on waterfront regulations, including anchoring near Veterans Park and use of the Casino dock. Members did not vote on an ordinance. Any proposed changes would have to come back to council later.

The next Gulfport City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

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