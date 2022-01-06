Gulfport Approves Police Union Agreement

Gulfport city council unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association Inc, a police union that represents GPD officers and detectives. Detective Jennifer Crowson is the union rep for the officers and detectives.

The new CBA makes Juneteenth as a holiday, increases payments for unused sick leave, and adds a parental leave benefit for officers.

Gulfport city manager Jim O’Reilly said the city will also begin working with the police sergeants’ union on a new CBA.