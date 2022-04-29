Gulfport police arrested a Pinellas Park man on Thursday, April 28, for allegedly masturbating in front a woman walking along 51st Street South.

The Gulfport Police Department said the woman was walking when a white SUV pulled up next her with the window down.

The woman told police the man in the vehicle was visibly masturbating. She reported the vehicle’s license plate to the police; police tracked the SUV to Erik Svenson, 38.

The Pinellas Park is already “a registered sex offender who is currently on probation for a 2015 sex offense conviction,” according to GPD.

Svenson has two prior sex offenses, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement: a 2015 charge of Lewd/Lascivious Exhibition on a Victim under 16 in Sarasota and another 2015 charge in Pinellas for “transmission of material harmful to minors.”

Svenson served slightly more six of his seven year sentence in state prison; he was released in January of this year.

Gulfport police arrested him and charged him with exposure of his sexual organs; he also faces a violation of probation charge from Sarasota.

At press time, Svenson was being held without bond at the Pinellas County jail.