The first thing you notice about Monika Watson is this is a woman who loves her dog.

Her yapping Shetland sheepdog, Shanno, is always at her feet, nosing and circling her for a much-deserved pat on the head. If that didn’t tip you off, there are paintings and ceramic creations featuring Shanno all over her home, including her kitchen tile. Watson’s a well-known Gulfport artist who’s exhibited her work in Tampa and Pinellas for some 30 years.

Her fuzzy companion isn’t the only star in her collection’ Watson’s known for her ceremonial-like botanical pieces that she carefully crafts, using ornate ceramics that she molds and glazes herself. Her soft accent may tip you off that she’s originally from Austria, but she moved to Florida with her former husband in her youth.

She worked for Grenier Engineering, Inc. in Tampa doing technical work for a while, but eventually caved to the artistic urge so many Gulfport transplants feel, and began working on her art full-time from her cozy bungalow.

“Somebody gave me a lump of clay and I started making what I wanted,” Watson said. “I suppose my surroundings inspire me. I love my garden.”

At 80, Watson’s no stranger to local art shows, such as the Fall Harvest Show & Sale in Dunedin and the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival. However, she’s slowed down to take time to smell the roses — both ceramic and botanical.

“I’m no longer in the rat race,” Watson said with a laugh.

So, when her friend Diana Matt asked to put on a Monika Watson Art Show from her home and business, Gulfport’s House Gallery, she was all in. Watson provided the artwork, glazed and bursting from the canvas, and Matt went to work inviting the community and promoting the show, hosted Oct. 7-9.

Matt previously owned Studiolo on Beach Boulevard South in Gulfport, and she worked in advertising for years. The show was a hit with locals, thanks to both Watson’s work and Matt’s dedication to the cause.

“This one is called ‘Monika’s Divorce’,” Matt said while gesturing to a large circular tropical-like piece of art.

The two women went to a Tampa courtroom for hours one day, finalizing Watson’s divorce. The next day, the Watson showed up at Matt’s purple door with a gift, the giant circular art piece.

“I took time off work to go with her, but we had no idea it would take that long,” Matt said. “We’re selling it [the art] now, along with everything else.”

It’s a prime example of Watson. Her life inspires her work, and she’s always eager to share it.

All the proceeds from the show went directly to Watson. If you missed the exhibit and would like to browse Watson’s collection, contact Gulfport’s House Gallery at 727-366-5712.