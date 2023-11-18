Gulfport Arts and Heritage Call Artists for ‘A Merry Little Art Show’

Gulfport Arts and Heritage hosts its holiday exhibition, A Merry Little Art Show, Dec. 2 to Jan. 5. GAH is currently accepting artist submissions for the art show.

This exhibit features holiday art by elementary, middle, and high school students in Gulfport. Anyone ages 5-18 may submit their work.

Arts All Around!

Artists have until Nov. 28 to submit their information and featured art to the GAH. If you are interested in A Merry Little Art Show or know someone who would be, email artscenter@mygulfport.us.

The reception is on Dec. 2 at the Gulfport Arts Center (2726 54th St. S.).

What is the Gulfport Arts and Heritage? It is a combined effort to preserve and celebrate “Gulfport culture and history through exhibits and programs,” according to its website.

