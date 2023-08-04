Gulfport Back-to-School Supply Drive Needs Your Help

by Lisa Leveroni

colorful kids safety scissors, crayons, and markers piled on top of each other. Gulfport school supply drive
Thanks to MY Foundation, the Gulfport school supply drive will get much-needed school supplies to kids who need them. Keep reading to learn how to donate.
Pixabay

Joe Guenther and Justin Shea made a presentation at the August 1 Gulfport City Council meeting with a last-minute idea. In support of the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, they launched a “very special program.” The Back-to-School Supply Drive is to help local kids in need take new supplies back to school this month. This drive runs through Aug. 9. 

Here’s the list of needed supplies. People who wish to donate can have the supplies shipped directly to MY Foundation; select “Maddy Guenther’s gift registry address” at checkout. Needed supplies range from pencils to backpacks, water bottles, and uniforms.

a screenshot of the checkout process for the Gulfport school supply drive. Address checked reads "Maddy Guenther's gift registry address."
Select “Maddy Guenther’s gift registry address” at checkout to have the Gulfport school supplies delivered to MY Foundation.
Amazon checkout screenshot

“With the help of the City Manager, Gulfport Library, Gulfport Recreation Center, Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, Welcome Center, Marina, Casino and also the Multi-Purpose Senior Center, we are launching this program,” explained Guenther.

Donate Backpacks & School Supplies for Needy Kids

“We are looking to supply backpacks and school supplies for underprivileged kids,” Shea said. See the QR Code on their flyer to identify and purchase specific items. 

On Aug. 14, Mayor Emeritus Michael J. Yakes will make an appearance to present the school with the donated school supplies.

