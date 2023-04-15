According to Gulfport: Bands, Birds, and Singers

What’s on everyone’s minds this week in Gulfport? Bands, birds, and singers.

“We receive calls or messages regarding hurt birds and our volunteers bring them here to the hospital and rehab. Not just pelicans, we get songbirds, owls and ospreys too.” –Morgan Miller explaining how the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary works to save our Tampa Bay seabirds

“We will be releasing 66 cormorants alone today, most of which had red tide issues. Apparently, they didn’t get the memo like the pelicans.” –Dave Boulay, a Seaside Seabird Sanctuary volunteer, talking about the birds they rescued

“We all pitched in to take every bird out of here before hurricane Ian blew through.” –Mikey Bevacqua, a three-year volunteer at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, talking about the work and passion

“We are banding these pelicans to track them and learn.” –Jeff Liechty, with Audubon Florida, as he measures, records, and bands the legs of the rescued pelicans

“It’s Spring Equinox and the Pink Moon is out.” –Leah MacIsaac, watching from the pier, as the giant pink ball slowly creeps up over the horizon

“The new Thursday night showcases local performers’ original music and is a really special calm night.” –Singer/songwriter Ben Rodgers seconds before he walked onto the Taphouse stage

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Here’s last week’s According to Gulfport.