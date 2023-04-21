Gulfport Barbecue at The Wine House Starts Tonight

Gulfport barbecue fans, rejoice: Starting at 5 p.m. tonight, you can get your fill at the newest spot in town: The Wine House on Beach Boulevard South.

Miami hotel group Casa Florida bought the restaurant, the site of Gulfport stalwart Backfin Blue for 25 years, shortly after it bought neighboring Peninsula Inn. Now called Peninsula Bed & Cocktails, renovations continue to the “bed” part of the inn. The outdoor bar – the Canoe Club (look up!) — and the indoor bar remain open. Gonzalez has opened up the courtyard between the two buildings for seating, allowing diners easy access to both.

The smell of barbecue wafted along Beach Boulevard this afternoon, leading at least one person (and this writer) to wander into the courtyard of the The Wine House while executive chef Nate Hardin reviewed the meats, sauces, and sides with the staff. The Wine House, already open for a few weeks, will have its barbecue grand unveiling tonight.

The straightforward opening night menu features St. Louis ribs, jalapeño sausage, chicken, and smoked pork. Sides include pimiento mac & cheese, braised kale, cole slaw, spiced watermelon, and Hawaiian rolls. Prices for meats range from $8-$29; sides cost either $4 or $5. Sauces include a North Carolina sauce and something called Flamingo Sauce.

If wine with ribs isn’t your thing, owner Gaston Gonzalez says diners can get cocktails at the Canoe Club or the inside bar at the Peninsula.

The Wine House, 2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Tues.-Sun., 12-8 p.m. 727-256-0228