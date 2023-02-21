City Whys: Gulfport Beach Pavilion Reservations

Question: Recently published in The Gabber: People can only use Gulfport beach pavilions for a limited time. If a pavilion is reserved, does the city post the reservation on the pavilion so others know it’s reserved? –Margaret Cochran

Answer: We asked the City of Gulfport about Gulfport beach pavilion reservations. Here’s what Marivel Gutierrez, the City of Gulfport’s Recreation Supervisor, told us. When someone rents a Gulfport beach pavilion, the city posts a sign on the pavilion. That sign includes the name of the person and/or event, as well as the reservation date and time for the Gulfport beach pavilion.

“We also give the person a copy of the rental contract and a receipt of the rental,” Gutierrez told The Gabber. “In addition, we tell the person to bring the copy of the rental contract with them the day of the rental.” That way, she explained, if someone removes the sign, the person renting the pavilion has the contract. That will help when they call the Gulfport police department’s non-emergency number (727-582-6177) and show proof of rental to the police officer.

