Gulfport Black Lives Matter Protesters Celebrate 100 Weeks 

by

A group of people holding protesting signs
The Gulfport silent protesters meet weekly on the corner of Gulfport Boulevard and 49th Street South. 
Abby Baker

Like clockwork, a group of silent protesters meets at the busy corner of Gulfport Boulevard and 49th Street South each week with sun-faded signs shouting a common message: Black Lives Matter. 

Gulfport resident Phyllis Plotnick rounded up a group of silent protesters, motivated by the death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by Minneapolis police in May, 2020. 

For two years -100 weeks- they’ve continued to meet. 

Woman holding BLM sign
University of South Florida professor Jan Wampler protests with the Gulfport Black Lives Matter group. “I’m a relic of the ‘60s,” said Wampler.


“It’s the every day acts of racism that keep me going,” protester Liz Snow said. “Why would I stop protesting just because there’s not a nationwide newsworthy story?” 

With as few as five protesters and as many as 25, the majority of the passers-by responses are positive, the group says, but some, they say, are not. 

“I believe racism in this country is alive and well,” said Marge Keller. “Sometimes we get the finger, but we see positivity 1,000 times more.” 

Woman with anti racism sign
Gulfport BLM group pioneer ​​Phyllis Plotnick started the weekly protest two years ago following the death of George Floyd.


The group doesn’t engage more than a wave or a sign wiggle when drivers s honk in solidarity. Despite this, their presence isn’t unnoticed. 

The corner they stand on each Tuesday is a roadway where St. Petersburg and Gulfport meet. Protesters, many of whom began protesting in May 2020, say strangers have brought them coffee and donuts in the winter and water in the summer. 

“This was something I felt I needed to do during the time George Floyd died, and just something I still have to do now,” said Susan Canty. 

The Gulfport Black Lives Matters group meets every Wednesday at 4 p.m. outside the Advance Auto Parts at 4901 Gulfport Blvd. S. They welcome everyone. 



