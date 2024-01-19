Gulfport Boat Removal Procedure: City Whys

Question: What’s the City of Gulfport’s procedure for boat removal for boats that drag anchor and wash ashore during a storm? How long do the owners have to remove them before the City takes action? What does it cost to move a boat if the owner doesn’t do it? —Multiple Gulfport Residents

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Jim O’Reilly to learn more about the process. Although boat removal is usually handled by the Gulfport Municipal Marina, The Gabber Newspaper learned that City Manager Jim O’Reilly works closely with Harbormaster Denis Frain. O’Reilly filled us in on what happens.

“The first thing the City does is attempt to work with the owner and see if they have insurance. If they don’t, then the police step in and help the Marina staff try to get the owner to move the boat,” said O’Reilly. “After the police get involved and post a notice to remove the boat, the City has the ability to seize it if the owner doesn’t move it. The cost comes from hiring a contractor to come and remove the boats, and it changes per situation.”

O’Reilly added that the Gulfport boat removal procedure’s time frame depends on the amount of boats or severity of the storm. According to Frain, the cost to remove a boat is $250 per foot.

Your City Questions, Answered

