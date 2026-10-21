Gulfport Boomerangs Host Breast Cancer Fundraiser Game

The Gulfport Boomerangs, a senior softball league, will host its third annual fundraiser game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Hoyt Field in Gulfport. Players will don specialty pink jerseys for the game.

Founded in 1972, the Gulfport Boomerangs is an inclusive, co-ed league that welcomes players of all skill levels and abilities. Open to men over 55 and women over 45, the year-round league meets three times a week and invites players to gather and have fun exercising with members of their community. Games are pick-up style and usually draw 24 to 36 of the league’s 85 members.

Giving back to the community is an essential part of what the Gulfport Boomerangs do. Over the past five years, the league has raised and donated more than $16,000 to a variety of local and national organizations.

Gulfport Boomerangs President Rob Sumner said: “We love what we’re doing out here. We love the camaraderie, we love the exercise. We love the game. When it comes down to it, we want to contribute to the community. Most of us are retired and we just want to give back and have a good time.”

A Cause Close to Home

Gulfport Boomerangs board member Paul Yencso proposed the annual fundraiser in 2024 because cancer touches everyone on some level. With October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, approaching at the time, the league decided to dedicate the fundraiser to that cause.

In its first two years, the fundraiser raised more than $4,000. That total includes profits from the annual sale of specialty pink jerseys, which the league donates to the American Cancer Society. Team member Bill Oneil, who lost his first wife to breast cancer, has matched the jersey sales in past years, and he’s doing the same again this year.

The window to buy a jersey has closed, but it’s not too late to donate. Everyone who makes a donation during the Oct. 31 game will receive a free pair of pink breast cancer awareness sunglasses.

“Come out, watch the game. Watch a bunch of old guys fall down and make a contribution,” Sumner said with a laugh. “Oh, you think we’re kidding about the falling down? It’s not an official game until one of us goes down.”

How to Give

The fundraiser game at Hoyt Field, 2306 56th St. S., begins promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and runs about two hours. Donating is easy: just drop cash or a check into the team’s coffee can, or give online through Venmo. For more information about the league and how to join, visit the Gulfport Boomerangs’ Facebook page.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.