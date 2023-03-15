Gulfport Brewery Awarded Third Best Small Brewery

a man with glasses and a black shirt holding a trophy that says "Best Florida Beer" and three medals hanging around his neck.
The Gulfport Brewery’s Head Brewer Jason Toft holding all the awards from Best Florida Beers 2023 Brewer’s Ball.
On Mar. 5, Gulfport Brewery & Eatery placed in Best Florida Beer’s 21st annual Brewer’s Ball. The brewery took home a 2nd runner up trophy for best small brewery.

Not only did they receive a trophy, but a gold, silver, and bronze medal for the best craft beers in the state. For the Best Florida Beer Pro 2023, 839 brews entered the contest for 59 medal groups.

One of the owners, Matt Acree, explained every brewery could submit up to eight craft beers for the contest. Judges from all over the nation blindly taste the beers and award accordingly.

“Hippie Oasis” won the brewery the gold for the juicy and hazy pale ale category. The brewery’s light American wheat without yeast “Gulfport Gold” won silver for American wheat or rye beer category. “Unsteady Freddy IPA” won bronze for American India pale ale.

“It’s amazing since we are a new brewery and to be recognized by the entire state of Florida for our accomplishments. It’s just an amazing feeling,” co-owner Doc Kane said.

Owners Echo Bartlett, Doc Kane, and Matt Acree opened Gulfport Brewery & Eatery in June 2020. Since opening, Head Brewer Jason Toft created the brewery’s awarded best craft beers.

“Especially opening during the pandemic and how far we’ve come in such a short time, getting third best small brewery in the state is pretty sweet,” Acree said.

