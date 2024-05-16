Gulfport Bribery Allegations Unfold with Links to Council

New information has come to light regarding a bribery allegation from Tom Bixler’s campaign manager during Gulfport’s Ward I election.

A Timeline for Gulfport’s Bribery Allegations

In early March, Alex Duensing – the campaign manager for Bixler – commented to a reporter from The Gabber Newspaper that someone suggested he offer to pay news and politics reporter Patrick Heinzen $100 for a positive story about Bixler.

Days later, on March 13 — six days before the election — Duensing called the police to file a report against this publication.

“Duensing is claiming that he never said those words but instead that he told Heinzen that an anonymous person currently on the city council told him he should offer Heinzen money to write a report,” the police report reads. “And that he told that anonymous person that he would never do that.”

When The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Duensing in early March about who had made the $100 comment, he said he was not at liberty to share who made such a suggestion. Yet, he proceeded to tell the police that a sitting member of Gulfport’s city council suggested it.

In late April, a legal representative of the campaign manager sent a letter telling The Gabber Newspaper that Duensing expected a retraction from the publication’s editor.

Separate from that letter, the police report shows that Duensing wanted to “file a complaint for libel statements made in Gulfport’s newspaper “The Gabber”. [sic]”

It also reflects that the officer who talked with Duensing told him “that this would be a civil issue and was not criminal in nature.”

The Gulfport Bribery Allegations’ Report

The U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and press. The Declaration of Human Rights protects “media freedom and access to information.”

In the U.S., the burden of proof rests with the public figure. From the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University:

“Beginning with the unanimous decision in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan (1964), the Supreme Court has held that public officials cannot recover damages for libel without proving that a statement was made with actual malice — defined as “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

When Duensing spoke with The Gabber Newspaper in early March, Duensing recognized that “I probably shouldn’t have mentioned it.”

He also apologized for the comment.

Council’s Links to the Gulfport Bribery Allegations

In an attempt to learn more, The Gabber Newspaper called each member of city council except for April Thanos, who Bixler ran against. This included vice-mayor Ian O’Hara (Ward IV), Paul Ray (Ward III), Christine Brown (Ward II), and Mayor Sam Henderson.

“Absolutely not. I haven’t spoken to him,” Mayor Henderson told The Gabber Newspaper. “A hundred percent no, it was not me. I haven’t communicated with him in any way.”

Henderson noted that, while he knew Duensing, he had not communicated with him in at least six years.

“In fact, it’s been so long since I’ve seen him. I don’t know if I’d even recognize him,” Henderson added.

O’Hara said he knew Duensing, and called him “a family friend.” However, campaign records show that O’Hara also worked with Duensing in a professional capacity, paying him more than $1,700 in O’Hara’s 2023 bid for the Ward IV seat.

O’Hara claimed he only found out about the issue when the story was published.

When asked if he had mentioned or knew who made the $100 comment, he said “I have no idea.”

Ray shared that he knew Duensing from discussions they previously had. Ray said that they are not friends, though. When asked for a comment about the March elections, he added “I want to see everybody grow and learn from this.”

Brown said that the last time she spoke with Duensing was during the “campaign kick-off” back in January.

“I can’t be of any help,” she said. Brown said she was not aware of who could have made the comment.

Mayor’s Thoughts on the Gulfport Bribery Allegations

Henderson said he hoped “that doesn’t turn out to be true… I can’t imagine that any council member would think that that was a good idea, for numerous reasons.

“I really hope that turns out to be a falsehood,” said Henderson. “Because that would be extremely concerning if it’s accurate.”

Henderson noted that there’s so much that needs to happen to have a clean election.

“I really hope going forward that Gulfport candidates and those that represent them could do a much better job of playing by the spirit of the rules,” Henderson said. For the mayor of Gulfport, that is “to be civil, to be factual, and to run on their own merit.”

Henderson added one final thought:

“There’s so much that rides on running a clean campaign and doing things the right way.”

