Gulfport Brings All the Art to the Yard 

Now a local tradition, Art in the Yard is a city-wide art sale put on by Gulfport-livin’ artists.

Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. marks second time local artists will transform the town into an outdoor art gallery. Art lovers can navigate the event via the City of Gulfport’s website, says Karen Love, one of the event creators.

“I’m really proud of this as an event, because this is something put on by Gulfport artists for the public with absolutely zero budget,” said Love, who is also one of the participating artists.

Love and Gulfport resident Margo Dalgetty put on Art in the Yard last March with an eye toward making it a twice-yearly art tradition.

Luckily, it panned out.

“It’s the same concept, but we have a much better brochure and extended hours,” Love said. “This time around we have 55 stops with 90-some artists participating. “

The online brochure shows the address of art hot spots and the names of the content creators showing at each location.

There is one stipulation: Artists must live in Gulfport, with no exceptions.

However, many sellers are combining forces on yards with more ample real estate.

In Love’s case, she is selling her whimsical Florida creatures with a bonus holiday series.

“I’m picturing a lot of potential Christmas gifts because we are so close to December,” Love said. “But you won’t see any snow – it’s all Christmas by the beach.”

See what’s out there and map your route at mygulfport.us/gulfport-art-in-the-yard.

Like this: Like Loading...